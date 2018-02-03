The Rajput Karni Sena, which has been demonstrating against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat, on Friday said it was withdrawing the protest, IANS reported. The outfit said that it had accepted that the movie glorified Rajput valour.

Rajput Karni Sena’s Mumbai leader Yogendra Singh Katar said that a few members of the outfit watched the movie on the directions of the organisation’s national president Sukhdev Singh Gogamadi on Friday. He said they found that the movie glorifies the valour and sacrifice of Rajputs, and that “every Rajput would feel proud” after watching it.

The outfit’s members allegedly indulged in arson in Ahmedabad. An unidentified mob also attacked a school bus in Gurugram on January 24. There were protests in other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. The Karni Sena had earlier threatened to behead the film’s director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and chop off actor Deepika Padukone’s nose.

The Karni Sena had been demanding a ban on the movie on the grounds that it ”distorts” historical facts and shows queen Padmini in a poor light. Four states – Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana banned the movie. However, the Supreme Court overturned these bans and the film was released on January 25.

On Friday, Katar said there were no “objectionable scenes” between queen Padmini and Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji in the film. In a letter, he said the Karni Sena would help the administrations in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh to release the film.

Rajasthan High Court to watch Padmaavat

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday asked the makers of Padmaavat to “discreetly” screen the movie before it on Monday, The Indian Express reported. The court said the “screening of the movie is essential for securing the ends of justice”.

The court’s direction came on a plea by Bhansali, Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh, who had asked for a First Information Report filed against them in 2017 to be quashed.

The bench ordered that the movie be screened discreetly in a suitable theatre on Monday, and listed the matter for hearing on Tuesday. It noted that the film had “already been released after due certification from the censor board” and that the Supreme Court had rejected a plea to ban it.