United States Air Force Chief General David L Goldfein flew a sortie in a Tejas aircraft in Jodhpur on Saturday. Tejas is India’s indigenous light combat aircraft.

Goldfein flew the aircraft at the Jodhpur Air Force Station, the Indian Air Force said in a post on Twitter.

After reaching in India on Thursday for an official visit, Goldfein wrote on Facebook that he wanted to make the relationship between the Indian and the US air forces stronger.

The indigenous light combat aircraft has a single seat and a single jet engine. It has been developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency, and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Tejas can fly at 1,350 km per hour, with a payload capacity of 4,000 kg.

In December 2017, the Indian Air Force placed orders for 83 Tejas aircraft with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, in a move seen as a big step towards defence indigenisation.