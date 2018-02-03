The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested two suspected Pakistan-trained Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, PTI reported.

“These militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba were nabbed immediately after returning via the Wagah-Attari border before they could formally join the militant ranks here in Kashmir,” an unidentified police spokesperson told the news agency.

The militants were identified as Abdul Majeed Bhat, a resident of Kreeri, and Mohammad Ashraf Mir from Pattan. The Pakistan High Commission in Delhi gave them visas, ANI quoted the police in Baramulla as saying. “It is pertinent to mention that for past couple of years police has unearthed several such modules who lure young boys to Pakistan to get trained and join militancy.”

Bhat and Mir reportedly received training at militant camps near Burma Town in Islamabad, the police said in a statement. A militant commander who uses the aliases Hanzala, Adanan and Omar allegedly runs these places.