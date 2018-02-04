Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Aam Aadmi Party government will leave no stone unturned to ensure the culprits of the 23-year-old man who was killed in the national Capital on February 1 are awarded the strictest punishment.

Ankit Saxena, a professional photographer, was allegedly killed by the family members of a woman he was in a relationship with for the past three years. The woman’s family was reportedly against the relationship as Saxena and the woman belonged to different communities, the Delhi Police had earlier said.

Kejriwal on Sunday said he had spoken to Saxena’s father. “The incident cannot be condemned enough,” the chief minister said on Twitter. “The Delhi government will hire the best lawyer to ensure justice for Ankit. We will try everything to ensure the culprits are awarded strictest punishment.”

On Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Singh said all the accused in the case have been arrested. The woman’s parents and her uncle are in judicial custody while her brother, who is a minor, was sent to a juvenile home, The Indian Express reported.

Tensions heightened in Delhi’s Khyala locality on Saturday where Saxena was murdered. The Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi demanded that Kejriwal should announce a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family.