The police in Andhra Pradesh have arrested a software professional for allegedly trying to electrocute his wife just a week after she gave birth to a girl. The man allegedly harassed her as well and demanded more dowry, The Hans India reported on Sunday.

S Rajaratnam, the software professional, and his father, have been arrested, The New Indian Express reported on Monday. The police filed a case against Rajaratnam and his parents under Section 498A (domestic violence) of the Indian Penal Code.

“My husband tied a wire to my hand and tried to give a shock while I was asleep,” his wife, Prashanti, was quoted as saying. “When I resisted it, he abused me and left home.”

The incident took place on Friday night in Penamaluru village of Krishna district. The police registered the case on Saturday night and have started an investigation.

The couple has been married for four years and had a baby boy in 2016. Rajaratnam and his parents are believed to have started abusing the woman after she gave birth to a girl on January 28. Prashanti has several injury marks on her neck, face and hands, her parents said.