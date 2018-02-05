The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday named a 16-year-old student of a private school in Bhondsi as the main accused in the murder case of a Class 2 boy. The agency filed its 50,000-page chargesheet before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh Kundu, reported The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the bail plea of the juvenile accused for the third time, according to ANI. The court is treating him as an adult in the case.

In January, the court had restrained the media and public from revealing the identity of those involved in the murder. Additional District Sessions Court judge JS Kundu said the terms “Vidyalaya”, “Prince” and “Bholu” should be used to refer to the school, the 16-year-old student of the institute accused of the murder and the victim.

On September 8, 2017, the Class 2 student was found with his throat slit inside a washroom of the school in Haryana’s Gurugram. The autopsy revealed that injuries on the boy’s neck, inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, were the cause of death. The Gurugram Police initially arrested a bus conductor, but the CBI detained the 16-year-old student for the crime on November 8, 2017. The bus conductor was released.