The Centre on Monday extended Niti Aayog’s Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant’s tenure till June 30, 2019, reported ANI. He was appointed to the post in the government think tank on February 17, 2016, for a two-year term.

Kant’s extension order was issued by the Department of Personnel and Training. It was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported The Hindu.

A former Indian Administrative Service officer, Kant earlier served as the secretary in the Department of Investment Promotion and Publicity. He was also the chief executive officer of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor project and the “Incredible India” campaign was his brainchild.