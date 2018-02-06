The crime branch of the Delhi Police rescued a child in the early hours of Tuesday, 12 days after he was kidnapped from his school van. After a raid and shootout at a Ghaziabad flat around 1 am, police arrested one suspected kidnapper, while another was killed and a third injured, ANI reported.

The police have handed over the child to his parents, and an investigation is under way. A policemen was shot at as well but escaped due to his bulletproof jacket, The Times of India reported.

On the morning of January 25, two armed bike-borne men had stopped the school van in which the boy was travelling in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden locality. They shot at the driver, grabbed the boy in front of his sister and rode towards the Uttar Pradesh border.

The bikers got away with the kidnapping even though New Delhi was on high alert and security was tightened across the city for Republic Day, the ASEAN Summit and the release of the film Padmaavat.

On January 28, the kidnappers had called the boy’s parents to demand a Rs 50-lakh ransom, after which police reportedly got a lead.