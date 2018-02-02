India’s benchmark indices plunged on Friday morning, indicating the disappointment of investors in Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Budget 2018 announced on Thursday.

An hour into trading, the BSE Sensex was trading 586.84 points, or 1.63%, down at 35,319.82. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was 77.20 points, or 1.61%, down at 10,839.701.

At 10.40 am, all stocks in the 30-share Sensex were trading in the red, besides Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys. Shares of the two companies were among the only six gainers on the Nifty 50, in addition to HCL, Eicher Motors, Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals and Tech Mahindra.

Banking stocks and shares of financial companies were the worst affected on both indices.

BSE Sensex

The rupee, too, was affected by Jaitley’s revision of the fiscal deficit target for 2018-’19, raining on market sentiment further. At 9.38 am, the Indian currency was trading 0.15% down from its previous close of 64.03 at 64.10 against the greenback.

On Thursday, markets fluctuated throughout the day, opening higher in anticipation of a favourable Budget, plunging after Jaitley announced taxes on long-term capital gains equities and then recovering to close marginally lower.

It may be noted that stocks of Vakrangee, the largest Aadhaar enrolment agency, fell 10% of Friday, slumping for the fifth straight session. Over the week, its share value dropped nearly 40% after a report said that the Securities and Exchange Board of India is investigating the company for allegedly manipulating its share price and volume, according to Mint.