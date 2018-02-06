Nearly a thousand students from Nepal who study in madrasas in Uttar Pradesh might not be able to appear for the state Madrasa Education Board Examination as they do not have Aadhaar cards, PTI reported on Tuesday. Students have till February 10 to fill the exam form.

“Forms of madrasa examinations are being filled,” said Diwan Sahab Jaman Khan, the general secretary of the Teachers’ Association Madaris-e-Arabia. “If the mandatory provision of providing the Aadhaar number is not withdrawn, then nearly a thousand students hailing from Nepal will not be able to take the exam for ‘munshi’, ‘maulvi’, ‘aalim’, ‘kaamil’ and ‘faazil.’”

Students from Nepal need to furnish their birth and citizenship certificates for admission at these Islamic seminaries.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told PTI he had not heard of any such case. “If any such case comes to us, then we will think over it and arrive at a decision as per the provisions of the law,” he added.