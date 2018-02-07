Actor Abhishek Bachchan’s Twitter handle lost its “verified account” status on Wednesday after it was allegedly hacked by the same group that took control of accounts of some other well-known Indian users a day before.

A string of tweets in Turkish and English were posted from Bachchan’s account, PTI reported. The tweets are not available on his feed now. The alleged hackers, pro-Pakistan Turkey-based cyber group Ayyildiz Tim, also changed the name of his handle from “JuniorBachchan” to “JuniorBachchana” – the name, too, has been restored now.

One of the posts read, according to ANI: “One of India’s most famous actors, @juniorbachchan, has been hacked by us. We got DM [direct messages] correspondence and information. As long as Twitter continues to close our social media accounts, our hacking attacks will continue.”

On Tuesday, Twitter accounts of actor Anupam Kher, Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav and Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta had been hacked briefly before being restored.

In response to the cyber attacks, Twitter Support said on Tuesday it was working to resolve the matter.