A Class 4 student died Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district on Wednesday allegedly after her teacher beat her at the school, PTI reported. The police have filed a First Information Report on charges of culpable homicide and voluntarily causing hurt, said Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar. The teacher and school manager were named in the FIR.

The girl’s family has alleged that she had fainted after the teacher slapped her. The student was taken to the Banaras Hindu University hospital in Varanasi, where she died while receiving treatment, according to The Times of India.

On Wednesday, the girl’s family and several others protested at the school, demanding action against the teacher responsible.

The station officer of the area, Jagdish Yadav, told The Times of India that authorities did not find any mark of physical injuries on her body. He said they will determine the cause of death only after receiving the autopsy report.