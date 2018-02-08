The Delhi Police suspended four constables after a motorcyclist died early Thursday when his neck got stuck in a wire joining two police barricades. A police inspector was transferred as well, IANS reported.

The incident took place around 1 am on Thursday when 21-year-old Abhishek was returning home near Netaji Subhash Place. He was not wearing a helmet, The Indian Express reported.

Delhi: Earlier visuals of the spot where a 21-year-old motorcyclist died after his neck was stuck in a wire that was tied between two barricades which were placed on the road by Police near Netaji Subhash Place. pic.twitter.com/toosbaeNwu — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2018

“When he reached near the Subhash Place police station, he was passing through four police barricades,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan was quoted as saying. “His neck got stuck in the wire that was tied between two of the barricades. He died on the spot.”

Abhishek’s relative Sunil alleged there were no police personnel around at the time of the accident. “There should have at least been a PCR van at the spot,” he told ANI.

DCP Khan said they found negligence on the part of the area station house officer, four beat constables and division staff. “We have sent SHO Arvind Kumar to the district lines for questioning,” he said. “The four beat constables and the division staff have been suspended for negligent behaviour on duty.” The police have filed a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.