The third person accused of killing Chandan Gupta during the violence in Kasganj city in Uttar Pradesh on January 26 surrendered before a local court on Thursday, PTI reported.

“Asif Gymwala, who was named as an accused in the Chandan Gupta murder case, surrendered in the court of chief judicial magistrate,” Superintendent of Police Piyush Srivastava said. “The court has sent him to jail.”

The police had claimed on Wednesday that they have recovered the weapon used to kill Gupta. The main accused, Saleem, was arrested on January 31 and another person named Salman was taken into custody on February 6.

An independent fact-finding team on February 5 claimed that the clashes in Kasganj were “pre-meditated and well-planned”. The report said the incident was not spontaneous but an “engineered act of violence” to “spread communal hatred”.

The team also questioned why political parties were silent about the violence. It also alleged that there was no evidence to suggest that the police had arrested or questioned the motorcyclists who participated in the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Republic Day.