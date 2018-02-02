Uttar Pradesh Police have provided security for the parents of Kasganj violence victim Chandan Gupta, PTI reported. The deceased’s father had alleged that unidentified people had sent him death threats.

Gupta died in clashes in Kasganj district after miscreants pelted stones at a motorcycle rally of workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad on January 26. The 22-year-old’s death sparked communal clashes in Kasganj city.

On January 31, the police had arrested the eleventh person in connection with Gupta’s murder. The police have lodged seven First Information Reports in cases related to the violence and arrested 115 people.

Investigators are examining two video clips that are purportedly of the clashes on January 26. The videos surfaced on social media early on Wednesday.

In the first video – shot at Tehsil Road near Bilram Gate, where the first incident of a gunfire exchange occurred – men believed to be associated with Hindutva groups can be seen waving saffron flags and the Indian tricolour. Two of them are seen carrying guns and the rest are armed with bats and clubs. The video, which does not show Gupta but was filmed around the time he was shot, shows the group firing their guns. The second clip shows groups entering a Muslim locality and chanting slogans.