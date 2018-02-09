The United States federal government on Friday shut down for the second time in three weeks after Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky held up a vote on a far-reaching budget deal, The Washington Post reported.

But the shutdown could be brief and there is expected to be minimal disruptions to the operations of the federal government, according to reports. The senators are expected to vote in favour of a deal in a number of votes that are expected to begin around 1 am local time (11.30 am Indian Standard Time), The New York Times reported.

If the Senate passes the spending bill, the House of Representatives will vote on it before daybreak. The outcome in the House, however, is not certain and that vote will determine if the federal government would reopen or not.

BREAKING: The U.S. government shut down at midnight, as Congress misses deadline to pass spending bill. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 9, 2018

Senator Paul, a Republican, was unhappy with the huge increases in spending that the deal would entail, and delayed the passage of the bill demanding that the chamber vote on an amendment that would keep in place caps on spending.

“The reason I’m here tonight is to put people on the spot,” The New York Times quoted Paul as saying. “I want people to feel uncomfortable. I want them to have to answer people at home who said, ‘How come you were against President Obama’s deficits and then how come you are for Republican deficits?’”

The government had shutdown on January 19 after the Democrats held up the spending bill, demanding that the administration of President Donald Trump extend a programme known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or Daca. The Democrats had agreed to back the bill on the condition that the Republican Party would address extending the duration of the programme, which shields young immigrants from deportation.