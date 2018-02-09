Police in Kolkata arrested a teacher of Carmel Primary School on Friday for allegedly sexually abusing a Class 2 student, ANI reported. Several parents protested outside the school, demanding that the teacher be punished.

The child had complained about the dance teacher to her parents on Thursday, a police official told PTI.

Parents decided to protest outside the school after authorities allegedly tried to downplay the matter when they were informed, one of the agitators said. They alleged that the teacher had sexually abused the girl for months, India Today reported.

“We have taken the teacher with us to the police station,” the police official said, adding that the parents assaulted the accused teacher when he was being taken away.

A police officer was hurt during the protest, NDTV reported.

Angry protests outside Carmel Primary School in #Kolkata. Class 2 student allegedly molested by a teacher @MamataOfficial @KolkataPolice pic.twitter.com/StDT7hfihd — Manoj Gupta (@PassionForNews) February 9, 2018

The incident comes two months after two teachers of the city’s GD Birla Centre For Education were arrested for alleged sexual assaulting a four-year-old girl student inside a school toilet. Soon after, a staff member of another Kolkata school, MP Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School, was arrested for molesting a three-year-old.