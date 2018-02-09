The Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a woman from a village in Dhar district for allegedly slitting her one-year-old daughter’s throat to make her stop crying, NDTV reported.

“The child was crying for milk and the mother was working in the kitchen,” police officer CB Singh said. “She lost her temper, took out a sickle and struck the child,” Singh said.

Reports said the woman and her child were alone in the house when the incident happened. A relative and some neighbours found the child soaked in blood and then informed the police. The woman was arrested hours later, the police told ANI.