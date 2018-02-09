The Mumbai Police on Friday arrested venture capital investor Mahesh Murthy for allegedly sending derogatory and obscene messages to women, The Times of India reported. The National Commission for Women said the arrest was made following its intervention after a Delhi-based woman had approached the panel with her complaint.

Police in Mumbai’s Khar had registered a case against Murthy on December 30 based on the complaint. He was charged with stalking and “outraging the modesty” of women. He was also charged under the Information Technology Act.

Mumbai: Angel investor Mahesh Murthy arrested by Khar police for sending derogatory, obscene texts to women. — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) February 9, 2018

In November 2017, the National Commission for Women had written to the Maharashtra director general of police regarding Murthy’s use of “objectionable, derogatory, sexual remarks and obscene signs on social media”.

It had also sent various media reports about other women who had made similar complaints, the panel had said. “Even though Murthy has allegedly already posted an apology for some of his posts, the NCW, in its letter to the Maharashtra DGP, requested for the DGP’s personal involvement,” the commission had said in a press release. “Such acts not only amount to outraging the modesty of women but also attract action for cyber crime.”

In April 2017, several complaints of sexual harassment surfaced against the investor, with some dating back to the early 2000s. Murthy had also written a post in an attempt to justify himself.