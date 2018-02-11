The operation to weed out the militants who attacked an Army camp in Jammu continued on Sunday “with extreme caution and restraint to safeguard the unarmed soldiers, women and children in the houses”. “Most of the over 150 houses in the complex have been cleared and occupants moved to safety,” the Army said, according to The Indian Express.

The attack at the Sunjuwan military camp on Saturday, in which five soldiers, one civilian and three militants were killed and nine were injured, came despite high security in place on account of the death anniversary of Afzal Guru, who was hanged for his involvement in the 2001 Parliament attack.

Director General of the Jammu and Kashmir Police SP Vaid said “two to three terrorists are still out there”. “The actual number of terrorists involved in the attack will be known only once the entire area is cleared by the Army,” he said. “As of now, it is not known where they came from and how they reached this Army camp.”

While no group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far, security forces are certain of the Jaish-e-Mohammed’s hand in the attack at the Sunjuwan military camp on Saturday. “The operation is still going on,’’ Vaid told The Indian Express. “Intercepts suggest that the terrorists involved in the attack belong to the Jaish-e-Mohammad group.”

The Army also said a search of the belongings of the militants killed confirmed their affiliation to the JeM. Senior Superintendent of Jammu Police Vivek Gupta said “Jaish flags were recovered from the terrorists who were killed”.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed militant group is also believed to have orchestrated the attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot in January 2016, in which seven officers were killed.