A woman was killed after Pakistan allegedly violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Sunday, a police official said. Troops from across the border allegedly began unprovoked firing around 10.30 am and the Indian Army responded, PTI reported.

Parveen Akhter was killed after being hit by a bullet inside her home, an official told the news agency.

Pakistani troops allegedly launched mortar shells along the LoC in Poonch earlier on Sunday, the official said. No casualties were reported in this incident.

Records show that 19 people – 10 security personnel and nine civilians – were killed and more than 75 injured in Pakistani shelling along the LoC and the International Border in the Jammu region this year.