Four elephants were killed and two injured after a train hit a herd in Assam on Saturday night, IANS reported. The Northeast Frontier Railway confirmed the incident, which involved the Guwahati-Silchar passenger express train.

The incident took place near the Hawaipur railway station in Nagaon district. Locals claimed that the area had already been identified as an elephant corridor, and they had waved at the train driver to ask him to stop.

The engine of the train derailed due to the impact, but passengers were safe, NDTV reported.

A special train was sent from Lumding to help stranded passengers, an official of Northeast Frontier Railway said.

In December 2017, a speeding train had killed five wild elephants, including a pregnant female, near Assam’s Balipara. Assam has the highest number of wild elephants in India – 5,620 according to the 2011 census.