Islamabad on Sunday said it “strongly rejects” India’s assertion that the militants who attacked the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu on Saturday, killing five soldiers and a civilian, came from Pakistan. Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police SP Vaid had said the attackers were from Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press release claiming that “it is a well-established pattern” that Indian officials begin to make “irresponsible statements and levelling unfounded allegations” before any proper investigation into militant attacks is initiated. Islamabad said India’s allegations amounted to a “smear campaign” against Pakistan and creation of “war hysteria”.

“A particular segment in the Indian media runs with their innuendos to malign Pakistan and whips up public frenzy,” the statement read, adding that India’s claims were an attempt to divert attention from the “state terrorism” it practices in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The brutalisation of peaceful, unarmed Kashmiris through harassment, incarceration, disappearances, torture, extrajudicial killings, sham trials and summary executions are well documented internationally,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed. It asked the international community to urge India to stop the “untold atrocities and gross violation of human rights” in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan also said the world should ask India to “refrain from any misadventure across the Line of Control” and resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully.