A pregnant woman, who injured after heavily-armed militants attacked the family quarters of the Sunjuwan Army station in Jammu on Saturday, has delivered a baby girl, PTI reported.

Bullets pierced the 28-week pregnant Shahzada Khan’s lower back during the attack. Her husband, rifleman Nazir Ahmed Khan, was also injured in the firing, an Army official said, according to the Hindustan Times.

The woman had to be airlifted to the military hospital in Satwari.

“Army doctors worked all night to save the woman,” said Defence Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand. “Both the mother and the baby are stable.”

Five soldiers and a civilian were killed after militants suspected to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammed group stormed the family quarters of an Army camp in Sunjwan. Three militants were also gunned down, the Army said.