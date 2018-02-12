The Indian Army on Sunday night began a clearing operation at the site of the attack at the Sunjuwan military camp in Jammu the previous day, PTI reported. The Army fired mortar shells at the vacated residential quarters of the camp and set them ablaze.

Army Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said there was no exchange of fire during the operation. “The Army has launched a fire assault as part of a sanitisation and clearing operation,” he was quoted as saying.

“Fresh gunfire took place and mortar shells were launched at the quarters vacated by the Army,” a police officer said. “As a result, a fire started at the quarters.”

The combing operations are still under way, ANI reported on Monday.

Five soldiers, a civilian and three militants suspected to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammed group were killed in the attack. Six soldiers and six civilians were reportedly injured.

A high-level team of the National Investigation Agency visited the camp on Sunday. The agency said it was waiting for the government’s approval to take over the case, Greater Kashmir reported.

#JammuAndKashmir: Latest visuals from #SunjwanArmyCamp, 5 Army personnel & 1 civilian have lost their lives, 6 Army personnel & 6 civilians are injured; 4 terrorists have been gunned down; Operation underway since last 51 hours. (visuals deferred) pic.twitter.com/vOKKi6gdWg — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2018