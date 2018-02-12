The Indian benchmark share indices rose in early trade on Monday, taking cues from a recovery in other major Asian markets.

At 11.05 am, the BSE Sensex was up 247.18 points at 34,252.94, while the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 rose 67 points to 10,521.95. Both indices were higher than Friday’s close by nearly 0.7%.

Last week, the indices had recorded a dismal run, making heavy losses in all but one session. The slide was triggered by a similar trend globally, including record declines on the Dow Jones of the United States.

Investors globally were said to be concerned about rising inflation, which could force central banks to raise interest rates. This would make borrowing money more expensive for companies and consumers, hampering economic activity.

Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation were the top gainers on both Sensex and Nifty 50 on Monday. Only three stocks – State Bank of India, Coal India and NTPC – declined on the Sensex. On the Nifty 50, State Bank of India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharti Infratel declined the most.

The rupee was stronger against the US dollar, tracking gains in US currencies. It traded at 64.28 to a dollar at 11.20 am, against Friday’s close of 64.40.