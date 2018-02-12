A gunfight was reported in Srinagar on Monday morning after suspected militants fired at a camp of the Central Reserve Police Force during a search operation.

The security forces had launched the search operation after two militants were believed to have gone inside an abandoned building near the camp in the Karan Nagar area, Greater Kashmir reported.

Earlier in the day, the forces had foiled the militants’ attempt to strike the paramilitary camp, PTI reported. “The sentry at the camp noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons,” a CRPF spokesperson said. “He challenged them and opened fire as well.”

The militants then fled from the spot and entered the nearby building, the spokesperson said. The CRPF then cordoned off the area, after which there was an intermittent exchange of fire.

“We have called our quick reaction team and a team from Jammu and Kashmir Police are on task near the camp periphery,” CRPF Inspector General Ravideep Shahi had told India Today earlier on Monday morning. “No fire came in from militant side, who disappeared into dark alleys.”

The camp is located close to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, from where a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant escaped police custody on February 6.

The attack comes two days after suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed militants attacked the Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu. Five soldiers, a civilian and three militants were killed in the attack, while six soldiers and six civilians were reportedly injured.

