Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (pictured above) on Monday said India and Pakistan have fought enough wars, and must now hold talks to resolve the problem of continuing violence in the state.

“How long will we make sacrifices?” she said in the state’s Assembly on Monday. “How long will we bear the brunt of this violence? Why do they call [National Conference chief] Farooq Abdullah or me “anti-nationals” when we propose dialogue?”

She added that the many wars since 1947 have not resolved the problem. “War is no option for us,” Mufti added. “There is only one option: dialogue. Our people are dying and getting martyred. Which leader will want its civilians dying every day?”

In a post on Twitter, she wrote that dialogue was necessary if India wants to end the bloodshed. “I know I will be labelled anti-national by news anchors tonight but that doesn’t matter,” she wrote. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir are suffering. We have to talk because war is not an option.”

Mufti’s statement comes after alleged ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control on an almost daily basis over the past several weeks. She had told the Assembly last week that 49 policemen had died and 134 were injured across the state in the last two years in militant attacks.

Earlier on Monday, a Central Reserve Police Force jawan died after being seriously injured during a gunfight with suspected militants in Srinagar. This came two days after suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed militants attacked the Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu. Five soldiers, a civilian and three militants were killed in the attack.

Reacting to Mufti’s statement, Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav said terrorism and talks could not go on together, News18 reported.