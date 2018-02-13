The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday directed the Central Pollution Control Board to analyse samples of Yamuna water collected from four different points after the Delhi Jal Board’s plea alleged that the levels of ammonia in the water provided by the Haryana government was very high, PTI reported.

The samples to detect levels of ammonia and other pollutants will be taken from Pajewala in Haryana, Wazirabad water treatment plant in Delhi, Okhla in South Delhi and ITO barrage. The bench asked the pollution monitoring body to submit a report on February 16, the next date of hearing.

On Monday, the Delhi Jal Board had moved the green tribunal to take active measures in controlling pollution in the Yamuna. “Unsafe levels of ammonia, consequent pollution by other chemicals as well the colour of the water being received from Haryana – which is blackish and has a foul smell – could lead to a huge health crisis in Delhi,” the board had said in its petition.

The petition also claimed that the water that enters Haryana has almost zero ammonia level and thus is treatable. The polluted water can cause a “huge and irreparable loss” to the people of Delhi and lead to a grave health crisis in the National Capital Region, it added.