Three people were killed and four wounded in three shooting incidents during Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans in the United States on Tuesday.

The first incident took place near the Mardi Gras parade route on around 3.15 pm on Tuesday (2.45 am Wednesday Indian time), when one person was killed in a shooting, New Orleans Advocate reported. Two people were wounded in the second incident within an hour in the Central Business District, also close to a parade.

Around 8 pm (7.30 am Wednesday Indian time), two men were killed and three injured after being shot at, at a gas station in Lower 9th Ward, local police said. The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the incidents, AP reported.

The gas station was 3.2 km from a place where people had gathered for Fat Tuesday celebrations. Fat Tuesday marks the last day before the 40-day Lent period, in which many Christians fast, begins on Ash Wednesday. New Orleans is known for its Mardi Gras celebrations on Fat Tuesday.