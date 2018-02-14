The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Wednesday expelled 46 office bearers from its unit in Krishnagiri district, saying they had brought disrepute to the party, PTI reported.

In a statement, Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam said the members were being expelled from all posts as well as primary membership of the party, for “acting in contravention to the party’s policies and ideals”.

The party has expelled more than 250 members and leaders following the victory of ousted party leader TTV Dinakaran in the RK Nagar bye-election in December 2017. All these members are accused of being Dinakaran loyalists.

The expelled party workers were from Coimbatore, Kancheepuram and Sivaganga districts, including former MLAs KK Umadevan and Cholan CT Palanichamy. Coimbatore Lok Sabha lawmaker AP Nagarajan was also removed from a key party post.