The family of Central Reserve Police Force jawan Mujahid Khan, who was killed in the attack on the camp of the paramilitary force in Srinagar’s Karan Nagar locality on Monday, have refused to accept the Bihar government’s compensation of Rs 5 lakh, Asian Age reported.

“We refused the compensation [given] by Bihar government since it was not respectable,” Mujahid Khan’s brother Chand Khan told ANI. The soldier was laid to rest at his village, Piro, in Bihar’s Bhojpur district.

“They are of the view that when Army personnel killed in such incidents were given Rs 11 lakh ex gratia, the substantially lower amount of ex gratia for paramilitary force jawans was demeaning,” Bhojpur District Magistrate Sanjiv Kumar told PTI.

We have refused compensation by Bihar govt since it wasn't respectable. Rs. 5 lakh compensation was being given. : Chand Khan, brother of CRPF jawan Mujahid Khan who lost his life in Srinagar's #KaranNagar attack. pic.twitter.com/R3fYJ1vEao — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2018

“What will we do with the money?” DNA quoted Khan’s father as saying. “He has sacrificed his life for the country.” Some of the local people and his family members were also reportedly unhappy as no senior minister or officials from the government was present at the funeral ceremony to express their condolence.

“My brother sacrificed his life for the country and see how he is being treated,” News 18 quoted his brother Imtiaz Ahmad as saying. “Has he died consuming liquor? What will we do with this money?”

Rashtriya Janata Dal national Vice-President Shivanand Tiwary said the Nitish Kumar government should apologise for the “insensitivity shown towards the sacrifice of the CRPF jawan, at whose funeral no minister or senior official was present”.