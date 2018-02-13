One suspected terrorist was killed on Tuesday, the second day of an encounter with security forces near a camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Srinagar, Director General of Police SP Vaid said. A second terrorist is still believed to be hiding in the building where the gunfight is still going on, PTI reported.

A constable of the paramilitary force had died and a policeman was injured in the gunfight on Monday.

Security forces had on Tuesday morning launched their final assault on the terrorists, a CRPF official told PTI. The Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group had claimed that its militants were involved in the encounter.

“We are operating cautiously to avoid any collateral damage to citizens and property,” CRPF Inspector General Zulfiqar Hasan told ANI. Inspector General of Kashmir Police Swayam Prakash Pani said they suspected two militants were in hiding.

We are suspecting presence of two terrorists, the operation is in its final stage. We have been successful in doing a deliberate assault, we are expecting the operation to finish it very soon: Swayam Prakash Pani, IGP, Kashmir on encounter underway in Srinagar's Karan Nagar pic.twitter.com/KyJyFK6zNo — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2018

#JammuAndKashmir: Encounter at CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar continues for second day. The intermittent firing was reported through the night. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/e84lfp95iz — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2018

Jammu & Kashmir: Intermittent firing continues between security personnel and terrorists at CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar. One CRPF personnel lost his life in the attack on CRPF camp yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2018

Before dawn on Monday, a sentry at the camp had noticed two armed men try to enter, but after he opened fire and foiled their attempt, they went inside an abandoned building nearby. Security forces then launched a search operation.

All roads leading to the locality were sealed and intermittent exchanges of fire were reported. The local administration have suspended 3G and 4G services in Srinagar.

The CRPF camp is located very close to Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, where a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant killed a policeman and escaped custody on February 6. The attack came two days after suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed militants attacked the Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu.

Srinagar: Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF Jawan MM Khan of 49 battalion who lost his life in encounter with terrorists at CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar yesterday pic.twitter.com/6IIxO9jKj1 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2018

Jammu

Meanwhile, security forces began a search operation on Tuesday morning in Jammu’s Raipur Domana area after Army personnel foiled a suspected militant attack at their camp, PTI reported. The terrorists fled, Army Spokesperson Devender Anand was quoted as saying.

Two terrorists are believed to have approached the main gate of the camp around 4.30 am and fired at the sentry post, after which the operation began, a senior police officer said.

“An investigation has started and a search operation is under way to track down the fleeing terrorists,” the official told PTI, adding that an alert has been sounded in the area.