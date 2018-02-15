A senior police officer from Rajasthan was part of the conspiracy to kill Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife Kausarbi in 2005, the lawyer of his brother Rubabuddin alleged in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday.

Lawyer Gautam Tiwari questioned how former Udaipur Superintendent of Police Dinesh MN was discharged while his juniors with an “identical role” were not. He had an “integral role” in the alleged fake encounter, The Indian Express quoted Tiwari as saying.

The High Court is hearing petitions filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Rubabuddin Sheikh, challenging the discharge of several police officers in the alleged fake encounter case.

Besides Dinesh MN, Gujarat police officials DG Vanzara and Rajkumar Pandian were also part of the conspiracy, Tiwari said, according to PTI. A CBI court had discharged Vanzara, who was then the Gujarat inspector general of police, and Dinesh in the case in August 2017.

In November 2005, Dinesh went to Ahmedabad to meet other police officers who were part of the conspiracy to arrest and kill Sheikh and Kausarbi, Tiwari said. He added that the officer had claimed he had gone for training but other officers have denied there was any such training scheduled at that time.

Out of 38 accused in the case, 15 have been discharged. This includes Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah, who was the home minister of Gujarat when Sheikh and his wife were allegedly shot dead in police custody in November 2005.

Sheikh’s associate Tulsi Prajapati, who was a witness to the killings, was killed in another alleged fake encounter by the Gujarat and Rajasthan police in 2006.

In an interview published on Wednesday, a former Bombay High Court judge told The Indian Express the court should take a look at the hearings again as there were several inconsistencies and many aspects of the case were against common sense. He said he was pained at Vanzara’s release.