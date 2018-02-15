The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided multiple locations related to billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi, a day after it booked him and three others for money laundering in a Rs 280-crore cheating case filed by the Punjab National Bank in January.

Teams of the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted raids at three locations in Surat, four in Mumbai and two in Delhi, ANI reported. The ED’s case, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, is based on a first information report earlier filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The CBI in January booked the jewellery designer, his wife Ami Nirav Modi, his brother Nishal Modi and business partner Mehul Chinubhai Choksi, after Punjab National Bank filed a case of fraud against them.

According to the bank’s complaint, Modi and his business partners were allegedly involved in fraudulently issuing Letters of Undertakings – or bank guarantees – at the bank’s Mid Corporate Branch in Mumbai’s Brady House, The Hindu reported. The bank said two of its employees were also involved. Soon after, the CBI raided Modi’s properties.

The Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday that it plans to investigate if the allegedly defrauded bank funds were laundered and if the money was used by the accused to create illegal assets and black money.

On Wednesday, the Punjab National Bank informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that it detected fraudulent transactions worth more than Rs 11,380 crore in a Mumbai branch. The bank also filed another complaint – in addition to the Rs 280-crore case – against Modi with the CBI. However, the agency has not revealed the details of this complaint, making it unclear if the bank’s disclosure of fraudulent transactions to the Bombay Stock Exchange is related.