Rajasthan: BJP minister urinates in public in Jaipur, says ‘it is not a big issue’
The incident caused embarrassment to the BJP, which is trying to bring the city up in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan rankings.
A photo of Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf urinating on a wall in Jaipur is being widely shared on social media, causing embarrassment to the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which is trying to bring the city up in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan rankings, IANS reported.
The minister, however, dismissed the incident as “not a big issue”.
The Congress was quick to hit back. Party’s Rajasthan unit Vice President Archana Sharma called it a “shameful deed”, when the government was spending money on the Swachh Bharat Mission.
“The government talks about Swachh Bharat Mission but the health minister is caught urinating in public,” another Congress leader Raghu Sharma said, according to ANI. “The government should be ashamed and must publicly apologise.”
The minister was criticised on social media too – Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee’s IT cell secretary Danish Abrar and cricketer Harbhajan Singh were among those who shared the photo.