A photo of Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf urinating on a wall in Jaipur is being widely shared on social media, causing embarrassment to the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which is trying to bring the city up in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan rankings, IANS reported.

The minister, however, dismissed the incident as “not a big issue”.

The Congress was quick to hit back. Party’s Rajasthan unit Vice President Archana Sharma called it a “shameful deed”, when the government was spending money on the Swachh Bharat Mission.

“The government talks about Swachh Bharat Mission but the health minister is caught urinating in public,” another Congress leader Raghu Sharma said, according to ANI. “The government should be ashamed and must publicly apologise.”

Govt talks about #SwachchBharat Mission but health minister here in Rajasthan is caught urinating in public. Govt should be ashamed and must publicly apologize: Raghu Sharma,Congress on viral picture of Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf urinating on road pic.twitter.com/DIoyuofaQK — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018

The minister was criticised on social media too – Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee’s IT cell secretary Danish Abrar and cricketer Harbhajan Singh were among those who shared the photo.

Setting right example???Rajasthan Minister Urinates On Roadside, Says "Not A Big Issue" - NDTV https://t.co/OkoH8JFf47 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 15, 2018