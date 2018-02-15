South Africa on Thursday declared Cyril Ramaphosa (pictured above) as the new president of the country, a day after Jacob Zuma stepped down. He is the fifth democratic president of the country.

Ramaphosa, who took over the leadership of the ruling party, the African National Congress, in December 2017, was nominated unopposed in the country’s National Assembly, Bloomberg reported. He was the deputy president in the Zuma government, and was expected to take charge.

The leaders of the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters, however, walked out saying the appointment would be illegal and demanding early elections instead.

Hon #MatamelaCyrilRamaphosa is the 5th Democratic President of the Republic of South Africa #ElectionOfPresident — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 15, 2018

Zuma resigned on Wednesday after severe pressure from the African National Congress, just hours before a no-confidence motion against him was set to be moved in the Parliament.

In a televised statement, Zuma announced his resignation but added that he disagreed with his party’s decision. The 75-year-old leader said that violence and division within the ANC had forced him to quit.

Zuma has been accused, among other things, of using government money to build a luxurious private home. Under his rule, economic growth slowed down and unemployment reached record levels. Zuma, who has ruled South Africa since the end of apartheid, was till date considered the most powerful person in the country.