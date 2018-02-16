The Central Bureau of Investigation has asked Interpol to help locate billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi, his wife Ami Modi, brother Nishal Modi and uncle Mehul Choksi, PTI reported on Friday.

The CBI has requested the international agency to issue a diffusion notice – less formal than an Interpol notice – that can be used to request the arrest or location of a person. The CBI said it was confident of finding Modi’s location by Friday.

The CBI also filed a fresh FIR against Choksi and Gitanjali Gems, the company he promoted, PTI quoted officials as saying. The FIR is based on a complaint filed by the Punjab National Bank.

The family reportedly left India in the first week of January, just days before the Punjab National Bank filed a first information report against Modi for alleged fraud. The agency said Modi, who has an Indian passport, and his brother Nishal, a Belgian citizen, left the country on January 1.

Modi’s wife Ami, a United States citizen, left on January 6, while his uncle and business partner Choksi left on January 4, PTI reported.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate – which has also filed a case against Modi and raided his properties – wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs asking it to revoke the Modis’ passports.

Meanwhile, Punjab National Bank suspended eight more of its employees, taking the number of suspended employees to 18, ANI reported. Among those suspended are officers at general manager-level.