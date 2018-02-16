Soon after billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi came under investigators’ lens this week for what is likely one of the biggest scams to hit Indian banking, social media was flooded with “Finding NiMo” jokes. The wordplay got further currency on Friday morning as two major English newspapers built their lead headlines around the “NiMo” acronym for Nirav Modi.

As Indian investigating agencies seek Interpol’s help to find the billionaire, the wordplay on the film Finding Nemo is not the only Nirav Modi joke doing the rounds on social media. The fact that he shares a surname with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tainted cricket administrator Lalit Modi gave people further fodder.

A picture from Davos in January, in which the prime minister is seen with Nirav Modi, did not help either, and brought up the “Chhota Modi” jibes. The Congress had called Nirav Modi “Chhota Modi (Little Modi)” in its press conference on Thursday. Congress President Rahul Gandhi had claimed the diamond merchant had used his clout with Narendra Modi to flee India.

However, most newspapers stayed away from drawing connections with Narendra Modi. The Telegraph was an exception, as its front page minced no words in proclaiming “NiMo” was “NaMo’s baby” – right from the headline to the main picture.

Lalit Modi, the former commissioner of Indian Premier League, found himself the butt of several jokes, as did former liquor baron Vijay Mallya. Thanks to Nirav Modi, they have now also got their own new acronyms, LaMo and ViMa.

Mallya faces several cases in India, and his companies are accused of defaulting on loans of around Rs 9,000 crore. He was arrested in 2017 in London, while India pursues his extradition in British court. Lalit Modi, who allegedly broke rules under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, also continues to be in London, years after the Enforcement Directorate first issued him notices.

Call him Nimo or Chhota Modi, no doubt that he has become India's National Crush! pic.twitter.com/7lCcOLhJ77 — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) February 16, 2018

LaMo & ViMa waiting for NiMo to begin the party pic.twitter.com/8GNOCNkPpV — ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@ashu3page) February 16, 2018

Somehow, demonetisation of high-value currency notes by the Narendra Modi government was also dragged in:

If u put money n bank -Nirav Modi takes. If u put money in cricket-Lalit Modi takes.If u keep Money @ home Narendra Modi takes #PNBFraudCase — Paul Elakkia Selvan (@Elakkia_Selvan) February 16, 2018

Here are some of the “Finding NiMo” remarks that went viral on Twitter and WhatsApp:

Indian Banks to fund a fishy movie:



Part 1 - Funding NiMo



Part 2 - Finding NiMo

#NiravModi — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 15, 2018

"Hey NaMo, whatcha doin?"



"Dude, Finding NiMo" — Aman Malik (@PatrakaarPopat) February 15, 2018

Finding NiMo.



~a movie by Punjab National Bank — SantoshSivanASC. ISC (@santoshsivan) February 15, 2018

nimo joins lamo with the help of namo 🤣 #PNBScam — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) February 15, 2018

Here are 3 questions for PM Modi on the Nirav Modi Scam. The nation needs an answer Mr. Prime Minister. #ModiRobsIndia pic.twitter.com/7TMgmlf9Hj — KONARKDIXITKD (@KD_INCSM) February 16, 2018

And other jokes:

Is Nirav Modi's Aadhaar card linked to his PNB Bank Account...??#छोटा_मोदी #CauveryVerdict pic.twitter.com/Ro0qeMA01M — Priyanka Gandhi (@WithPGV) February 16, 2018

I love how the defence to Nirav Modi being at Davos is "WE DON'T KNOW HE'S NOT WITH US."



It's Davos, not a wedding in Rajouri Garden that just anyone will sneak in. — 🧙🏾‍♂️ (@FarziVakeel) February 16, 2018

Couldn't wrap my head around the #NiravModi scam figure of Rs 11,000 crore. So it may help other Goans to know that's around 73 crore kingfish thalis at Rs 150 each. 😬 — Nigel Britto (@NigelBritto) February 16, 2018

Somewhat apt that this Nirav Modi scam broke on Valentine’s Day. It’s after all the day of LoU. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 16, 2018