The toll in the building collapse incident in Bengaluru’s Kasavanahalli locality rose to five on Friday. While labourer Hazrat succumbed at a hospital in the afternoon, the rescue workers later found the body of Raja, the building’s watchman, reported The Hindu.

Initially, three people were killed after the under-construction building collapsed on Thursday afternoon. Hazarath was buried under the debris for more than 16 hours, reported The New Indian Express. He and another worker were rescued and admitted to the hospital.

Rescue operations will continue on Saturday as the police said two more people were trapped under the debris. “Heavy machineries are not being used as we fear more workers were trapped inside,” Karnataka Divisional Fire Officer Ravi Shankar told the Deccan Chronicle.

There is still not an exact count of how many people were working inside the building when the incident happened. Sixteen workers are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

The police have arrested building co-owner Sameera and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Mahadevapura Zone) Executive Engineer Muni Reddy, reported The New Indian Express. Sameera’s husband Mohammed Rafiq, who is also the owner of the property, is absconding. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield division) Abdul Ahad said special teams have been formed to trace Rafiq.

Ahad said the building was developed to accommodate paying guests but later the owner tried to convert it into a commercial building. “The construction had started six years ago, but was stopped midway,” he said, adding that construction resumed six months ago and there were labourers from other states as well.