India and Iran signed nine agreements on Saturday, including in areas such as double taxation avoidance, extradition, agriculture and traditional medicine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran President Hassan Rouhani held “substantive and productive” talks and discussed cooperation in defence, trade, energy and regional issues, said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. At a joint press conference, the leaders said they also discussed connectivity, terrorism and drug trafficking.

Regional conflicts must be resolved through diplomacy and political initiatives, Rouhani said.

On sidelines of the bilateral meeting between PM @narendramodi and Iranian President Dr. Rouhani, agreements were signed in areas like double taxation avoidance, extradition, agricultural cooperation, port lease, medicine and others. List at https://t.co/6tzYJSOF37 #DustemanIran pic.twitter.com/appJIO6kvw — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 17, 2018

The Iranian leader is on a three-day visit to India, his first since he came to power in 2013. Before coming to Delhi, he was in Hyderabad for two days, where he met Muslim intellectuals.

Modi said he appreciated the way Rouhani had shown leadership in developing the Chabahar Port. Rouhani’s visit is significant as India and Iran work on making the strategically located Chabahar port operational. India is helping develop Chabahar, in Iran, to open a direct trade route to Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan.

The Chabahar port is crucial not only because Pakistan does not allow India to send goods to Iran and Afghanistan, but also because it will act as a counter to the nearby Gwadar port in Pakistan, which China is developing.

We share views on 2 crucial issues - transit & economy. We want to develop railway relations between the 2 countries & are seeing development of Chabahar Port: Iran President #HassanRouhani pic.twitter.com/EEIRD7kNnE — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2018