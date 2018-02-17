The Delhi Police on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who gives information about a man who had allegedly sexually harassed and behaved obscenely in front of a Delhi University student last week.

The police said the identity of the person who gives information on this would be kept anonymous, ANI reported. The notice had a picture of the man, as seen in the video the woman had posted on social media.

The student had filed a case against the man on Monday, claiming that he was masturbating while sitting next to her and trying to touch her in a moving bus on February 7. “An elderly man sat next to her and leaned against her,” a police officer had said.

Delhi Police announce reward for anyone who gives information of the man who was allegedly masturbating sitting next to a girl inside a bus pic.twitter.com/TfHMHo7LZq — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2018

“I immediately raised an alarm and told my co-passengers,” the woman was quoted as saying. “I told them that the man was masturbating but no one understood what I was talking about. The accused then started asking me to calm down and he later got down.”

The video uploaded by the woman showed the man using a bag to hide his action from others, even as he made it visible to her. The man was booked under Sections 354 (sexual harassment) and 294 (obscene act in a public place) of the Indian Penal Code.