The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday sealed Punjab National Bank’s Brady House branch, where the transactions related to the banking fraud involving billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi had taken place.

Nirav Modi, who was booked for fraud, has been accused of cheating Punjab National Bank of Rs 280 crore. The scam involved officials from within the bank allegedly handing out fake Letters of Understanding on behalf of companies associated with Modi, which allowed him to access massive foreign exchange loans that were completely unsecured.

#Visuals : CBI sealed Punjab National Banks's MCB Brady House branch in Mumbai, from where transactions related to #PNBScam were carried out. #NiravModi pic.twitter.com/emTrnEZyFo — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018

On Sunday, the Central Bureau of Investigation virtually took control of the Brady House branch in Mumbai and began an intensive search operation, PTI reported. The searches are expected to continue through Monday.

The agency also began questioning five more officials related to the bank, besides investigating the officials that it had arrested on Saturday. Vipul Ambani, the chief financial officer of Modi’s Firestar Diamond, was among those who was questioned, officials told PTI.

Meanwhile, top Punjab National Bank officials reached the Central Vigilance Commission office in New Delhi on Monday morning to discuss the matter.