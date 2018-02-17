The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday arrested Punjab National Bank’s former Deputy General Manager Gokulnath Shetty, single window operator Manoj Kharat and authorised signatory of the Nirav Modi Group of Firms Hemant Bhat.

These are the first arrests in connection with the bank’s Rs 11,380-crore fraud. The three will be produced before CBI special court in Mumbai later in the day.

Shetty and Kharat were found to be working with Nirav Modi, reported News18. On Friday, the CBI had visited Shetty’s house in Malad on Friday but he was not there. The agency then said “he was untraceable since few days”.

They taken into custody by the agency in connection with its FIR registered on January 31 against billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi, his companies and his uncle Mehul Choski, officials told PTI.

The Punjab National Bank had on Friday suspended eight more of its employees, taking the number of suspended employees to 18. These staffers reportedly helped billionaire jeweller Modi carry out fraudulent transactions.

The CBI on Friday sought Interpol’s help to locate Modi, his wife Ami Modi, brother Nishal Modi and uncle Choksi while the Ministry of External Affairs suspended the validity of the passports Modi and Choksi for four weeks.

The CBI also filed a fresh FIR against Choksi and Gitanjali Gems, the company he promoted. The FIR is based on a complaint that the Punjab National Bank filed. In the new FIR, it has mentioned 143 Letters of Understanding – bank guarantees issued for overseas import payments – and 224 foreign letters of credit. The agency, in its FIR of January 31, had mentioned 150 fraudulent Letters of Understanding.

The CBI said there are three main companies named in the FIR and they have 36 subsidiaries. Out of these 36 companies, 17 are in Mumbai, one in Hyderabad and the rest are based abroad.