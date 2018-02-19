Shambulal Regar, the man arrested for killing a Muslim labourer in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand town, burning his body and circulating videos of the gruesome murder on social media in December 2017, has reportedly released two more videos that appear to have been recorded inside a jail cell, NDTV reported on Monday.

In both videos – which began circulating on Sunday night – Regar speaks against “jihadis”, asks Hindus to “unite” against them and claims his life is in danger from a fellow prisoner, The Indian Express reported.

The authenticity of the videos are yet to be confirmed.

The mobile phone used to film the video has not yet been recovered, Jodhpur Central Jail Superintendent Vikram Singh told The Indian Express. Singh said Regar told the police he used someone else’s phone to shoot the videos.

“There’s no truth in his allegations that his life is in danger,” said Singh, adding that an initial investigation shows he may have filmed it inside a bathroom.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria has ordered an investigation, and the police have filed a first information report, NDTV reported.