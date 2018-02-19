The Mumbai Police have detained a 25-year-old man for murdering a 22-year-old woman he had befriended on Facebook, PTI reported on Monday. The accused, Haridas Nirgude, confessed to strangling her because she refused to have sex with him in his apartment in the city’s Nalasopara locality on Sunday, according to The Times of India.

Inspector Kishore Khairnar of the Tuling Police Station said the accused will be arrested soon.

A resident in Nirgude’s building alerted the police after finding the woman’s body on the stairs near his apartment. Hospital authorities declared her “brought dead”. The police are waiting for the autopsy report to check whether she was sexually assaulted.

Neighbours told the police they had seen the woman entering the man’s apartment. The police found her cellphone and bag inside his flat during their investigation.