The Indian Army on Monday claimed that the intruder killed along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday belonged to Pakistan’s Border Action Team, the Greater Kashmir reported. Two Pakistani militants and three Indian soldiers were also injured in the gunfight, the Army said.

Army spokesperson in Jammu Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said, “The BAT team, comprising Pakistani regulars and militants, tried to sneak in from across the Line of Control in Gulpur area of Khari Karmara sector last evening [Sunday] under cover of heavy shelling.”

The heavily-armed body of the Pakistan man was recovered from Khari Karmara, he said. “A huge quantity of arms and ammunition along with a Pakistani flag were recovered from the slain militant whose body was found during the search and sanitisation operation,” Anand added.

“We will be offering to hand over the body of the armed militant to the Pakistan army,” the official said. “The modus operandi adopted by the Pakistan Army and the militants in this instance is similar to the attempts made in the recent past in incidents like the one at Keri and Gambir along the LoC and Sunjuwan in Jammu.”

The Pakistan Army, meanwhile, claimed on Monday that it killed two Indian soldiers after destroying an Indian Army post, according to Geo News. Islamabad alleged that the post was used to kill an eight-year-old boy across the Line of Control in Pakistan’s Jajot village.

Though there has been no official response from the Indian Army, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying that the claims were “baseless”.