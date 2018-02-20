Pakistan summons Indian deputy high commissioner over alleged death of eight-year-old boy
Islamabad claimed that unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control killed the boy.
Pakistan on Tuesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to condemn the alleged ceasefire violation and unprovoked firing along the Line of Control on Monday, in which an eight-year-old boy allegedly died.
“Unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the LoC yesterday resulted in the martyrdom of an 8-year-old boy,” the Pakistan government said in a tweet.
The Pakistan Army had claimed on Monday that it killed two Indian soldiers after destroying an Indian Army post that was used to kill the eight-year-old boy across the Line of Control in Pakistan’s Jajot village. Though there has been no official response from the Indian Army, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying that the claims were “baseless”.
Pakistan’s Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal said the “deliberate targeting of civilian-populated areas, especially children, is deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws”, PTI reported.
Faisal also claimed that India has committed more than 335 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in 2018, killing 15 civilians and injuring 65 others.