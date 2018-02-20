Pakistan on Tuesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to condemn the alleged ceasefire violation and unprovoked firing along the Line of Control on Monday, in which an eight-year-old boy allegedly died.

“Unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the LoC yesterday resulted in the martyrdom of an 8-year-old boy,” the Pakistan government said in a tweet.

Pakistan condemns Indian ceasefire violations along LoC. Foreign Office summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh today & condemned unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the LoC yesterday that resulted in the martyrdom of an 8 years old boy. pic.twitter.com/8qLgnw8EK3 — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) February 20, 2018

The Pakistan Army had claimed on Monday that it killed two Indian soldiers after destroying an Indian Army post that was used to kill the eight-year-old boy across the Line of Control in Pakistan’s Jajot village. Though there has been no official response from the Indian Army, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying that the claims were “baseless”.

Indian brutality takes life of an eight year old boy Ayan of Jajot village along LOC. Use of Pellet guns in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and blatant targeting of innocent unarmed civilians across LOC exposes true Indian face.#IndianTerrorism pic.twitter.com/7tRpyY5TKx — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 19, 2018

Pakistan’s Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal said the “deliberate targeting of civilian-populated areas, especially children, is deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws”, PTI reported.

Faisal also claimed that India has committed more than 335 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in 2018, killing 15 civilians and injuring 65 others.