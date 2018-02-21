Actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday began his tour of some parts of Tamil Nadu ahead of the launch of his political party in the evening, The Indian Express reported. He began his tour by visiting former president and late nuclear scientist APJ Abdul Kalam’s home in Rameswaram.

However, Haasan cancelled a meeting with students at Kalam’s school in Rameswaram after threats by right-wing groups.

Haasan addressed the media along with members of the fisherpeople community in Rameswaram after meeting Kalam’s brother and sister-in-law. He said that the former president was a “great source of inspiration” for him. “They [Hindutva groups] can stop me from visiting the school. But they cannot stop me from my learning,” Haasan said according to The News Minute.

Greatness can come from simple beginnings. Actually it will come only from simplicity. Glad to start my journey from a great man’s simple abode. #maiam — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 21, 2018

Haasan said he was proud to be a film actor but that his political journey gave him greater pride.

“He is an actor par excellence. He has taken our problems in his hands,” an unidentified leader of the fisherpeople community said, according to News18. “He is curious and concerned about us. He is our fisher-friend.”

Another fisherperson said that the Centre and state governments had not helped the community. “Our livelihood is being taken away from us,” he said. “Kamal Haasan is our lifeboat. I hope he can help us. We don’t belong to any political party, we are just fisherfolk.”

The actor has invited Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the launch of his party in Madurai. However, Kumar and Vijayan are unlikely to attend and may send video messages, The Indian Express said. Haasan said that Kejriwal would be present at the launch.

On Sunday, Haasan had met Rajinikanth and invited him to attend the launch of his party. However, Haasan said only “time would tell” if he would form a political alliance with Rajinikanth.