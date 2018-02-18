Actor Kamal Haasan met Tamil superstar Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence in Chennai on Sunday, The News Minute reported. The meeting comes amid media speculation of a political alliance between the two filmstars.

However, Hasaan denied that his visit was political. “It is a courtesy call and not a political meet,” Haasan said. “I met him and told him about my decision [to enter politics]. I am meeting people I like before I begin my journey. Meeting him is part of friendship.”

Haasan is scheduled to launch his party in Madurai on February 21. On Sunday, the actor said he had invited Rajinikanth for a public meeting in the city on that day, The Hindu reported. “But ultimately, it’s his decision [whether to attend it],” Haasan told media persons.

The actor also said that “only time would tell” if he would join hands with Rajinikanth. “The opportunity might come to meet national leaders in the future.”

Rajinikanth told the media that Kamal Haasan “wants to serve the people of Tamil Nadu”. However, asked whether the two would join hands, he said, “My style and his are different even in movies.”

On February 10, Haasan had said that he hoped Rajinikanth’s “colour is not saffron”. “Our approach is different,” Haasan had said at a student conference at Harvard University in Boston, United States. “His very first announcements came in a particular hue. I hope it is not saffron.”